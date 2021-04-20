Where are you going?
The Ohio Statehouse

1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Website
| +1 614-752-9777
The Statehouse Columbus Ohio United States
The Statehouse Columbus Ohio United States

Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

A Greek Inspired "People's House" In The Center Of Ohio

The Ohio Statehouse is not only the seat of Ohio government and the "People's House", it is also one of the oldest working statehouses in the country. It contains the Chambers, hearing rooms and offices of the Ohio Legislature as well as the office of the Governor. The architecture of the building as inspired by ancient Greek temples. It took over 22 years to build. The Statehouse also has priceless historic art, including a marble bust of Abraham Lincoln, and exhibits focusing on Ohio history and progress.

The Ohio Statehouse is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed holidays. Free guided tours are offered Monday through Friday on the hour from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 3 p.m. Visitors may also wander on their own anytime during Statehouse hours with a self-guided tour brochure or borrow a tour wand with pre-recorded information to follow at your own pace.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

J.D. Archer
almost 7 years ago

The Statehouse

The Ohio Statehouse took 22 years to build, and for good reason. Built in the Greek Revival style, and complemented by sweeping staircases modeled after the Paris Opera House, the building is an architect's dream. But it's not just the structure that captivates visitors. Their expansive collection of art and daily free tours make it a must-see for visitors as well as locals. Since becoming a state in 1803, Ohio has been the birthplace to many American leaders, a number of whom are immortalized as statues on the surrounding grounds—so if you're visiting during off-hours, the area is still perfect for a stroll.

