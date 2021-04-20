The Ohio Statehouse 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH 43215, USA

A Greek Inspired "People's House" In The Center Of Ohio The Ohio Statehouse is not only the seat of Ohio government and the "People's House", it is also one of the oldest working statehouses in the country. It contains the Chambers, hearing rooms and offices of the Ohio Legislature as well as the office of the Governor. The architecture of the building as inspired by ancient Greek temples. It took over 22 years to build. The Statehouse also has priceless historic art, including a marble bust of Abraham Lincoln, and exhibits focusing on Ohio history and progress.



The Ohio Statehouse is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed holidays. Free guided tours are offered Monday through Friday on the hour from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 3 p.m. Visitors may also wander on their own anytime during Statehouse hours with a self-guided tour brochure or borrow a tour wand with pre-recorded information to follow at your own pace.