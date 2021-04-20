The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History
The best of the museums on the upscale Bygdøy peninsula, the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History (also known as the Folk Museum) is a must if you don’t have the chance to explore the Norwegian countryside. During the summer season, the estate comes to life with hosts in traditional folk dress showing off their farmsteads and explaining their daily lives to you. There’s plenty for kids to enjoy, and often live music, too. The undisputed highlight is a genuine medieval stave church from the town of Gol, which was relocated to Oslo
by King Oscar II in the 19th century.