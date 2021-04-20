The Northern Pacific Beanery
108 W Park St
| +1 406-222-4789
Thur - Tue 7am - 3pm
Gone Fishin' at the BeaneryLivingston is known for its beautiful old buildings, signs that would fetch a fortune on one of those reality rummage sale shows, and excellent food - this northern gateway to Yellowstone has some of the finest restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and more in the Wild West.
The Friday Night Dinner Menu at the Northern Pacific Beanery is well worth a drive across the state, no matter where you're from - try the walleye fish dinner, Southern-style fish fry, and/or the breaded shrimp, and see how long into the night you can last. Don't forget your pic of the famous sign on your way out.