The Northern Pacific Beanery

108 W Park St
Website
| +1 406-222-4789
Gone Fishin' at the Beanery Livingston Montana United States

More info

Thur - Tue 7am - 3pm

Gone Fishin' at the Beanery

Livingston is known for its beautiful old buildings, signs that would fetch a fortune on one of those reality rummage sale shows, and excellent food - this northern gateway to Yellowstone has some of the finest restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and more in the Wild West.

The Friday Night Dinner Menu at the Northern Pacific Beanery is well worth a drive across the state, no matter where you're from - try the walleye fish dinner, Southern-style fish fry, and/or the breaded shrimp, and see how long into the night you can last. Don't forget your pic of the famous sign on your way out.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

