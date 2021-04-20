Where are you going?
The North Branch Inn

869 N Branch Rd, North Branch, NY 12766, USA
Website
| +1 845-482-2339
More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 3pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

The North Branch Inn

Run by a husband-and-wife team, The North Branch Inn features 14 gorgeously maintained rooms spread across three buildings. In addition to their own seating areas, rooms feature off-white bedsheets, wooden furniture, and beautiful en-suite bathrooms, some with claw-foot tubs. The inn also offers its own quaint dining space, The Bar Room and Restaurant, where guests can enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails, along with a seasonally inspired menu of local specialties. Amenities are plentiful and include a restored wooden bowling alley that’s over a century old, and a cozy library with a wood-burning stove. There are also several things to do in the surrounding area, from golfing and fly-fishing to touring myriad farms, breweries, and distilleries.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

