The North Branch Inn
Run by a husband-and-wife team, The North Branch Inn features 14 gorgeously maintained rooms spread across three buildings. In addition to their own seating areas, rooms feature off-white bedsheets, wooden furniture, and beautiful en-suite bathrooms, some with claw-foot tubs. The inn also offers its own quaint dining space, The Bar Room and Restaurant, where guests can enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails, along with a seasonally inspired menu of local specialties. Amenities are plentiful and include a restored wooden bowling alley that’s over a century old, and a cozy library with a wood-burning stove. There are also several things to do in the surrounding area, from golfing and fly-fishing to touring myriad farms, breweries, and distilleries.