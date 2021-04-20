The Norfolk
Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
Photo by Petrina Tinslay
The Norfolk Pub, Surry Hills, SydneySince Surry Hills was an industrial and commercial center early on, it seems like there’s a pub on nearly every corner. The Norfolk recently got a makeover. It’s a funky little place with great photos on the wall, an internal courtyard, tacos on the menu, and beer on tap. Don’t miss the Norfolk’s version of a Bloody Mary, served in a soup can. 305 Cleveland St., 61/(0) 2-9699-3177, thenorfolk.co —Luke Nguyen
This story appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.