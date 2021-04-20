The Noodle House Sheikh Zayed Rd

Tuck into Authentic Asian Noodles at Communal Tables I'm not a fan of eating at malls in most cities around the world, but Dubai's malls are much more than shopping centers and provide much-needed respite from the searing heat.



I must have eaten at Noodle House hundreds of times since it opened. There are now quite a few branches scattered around Dubai, but my favorite is the original in the Boulevard, a luxury mall attached to Emirates Towers on Sheikh Zayed Road. For many years my husband and I had a habit of putting our name down for seats and rather than wait in line leave our numbers and go for a glass of wine at The Agency next door until they called.



What I love about Noodle House is what I'd hate about it if it was located in Southeast Asia -- the menu is pan-Asian, with appetizers, soups, fried noodles and curries from across the region. This means you can expect to find everything on the menu from char kwey teow from Malaysia to pad Thai from Thailand.



Fortunately, it's all fantastic and authentic thanks to a kitchen (open for you to watch the action) full of cooks from across Asia and its popularity with Asian expats. However, Dubai's multicultural population, which includes a sizable proportion of Europeans and North Americans, also means spice levels aren't always as high as I'd like, but you can request extra spice and there are plenty of condiments available.



Note: only the Noodle Houses attached to hotels, including this one and the Madinat Jumeirah branch, serve alcohol.