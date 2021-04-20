The Nighthawk Diner
Seilduksgata 15A, 0553 Oslo, Norway
| +47 966 27 327
Photo courtesy of the Nighthawk Diner
Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 10pm
Not Just for InsomniacsThe Edward Hopper-inspired Nighthawk Diner in funky area Grünerløkka delivers an authentic 1950s American diner feel, complete with pancakes, burgers, and countless cups of joe.
They use only organic beef in their patties (apart from the vegetarian one, obviously), and serve some pretty spectacular milkshakes. With a spacious, authentically decorated interior, they're open from breakfast 'till late.
Some nights are themed, like the popular 'prohibition night', where folks dressed like flappers and danced to 'all that jazz'.
Definitely worth a visit!