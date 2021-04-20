Where are you going?
The Nighthawk Diner

Seilduksgata 15A, 0553 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 966 27 327
Not Just for Insomniacs Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 10pm

Not Just for Insomniacs

The Edward Hopper-inspired Nighthawk Diner in funky area Grünerløkka delivers an authentic 1950s American diner feel, complete with pancakes, burgers, and countless cups of joe.

They use only organic beef in their patties (apart from the vegetarian one, obviously), and serve some pretty spectacular milkshakes. With a spacious, authentically decorated interior, they're open from breakfast 'till late.

Some nights are themed, like the popular 'prohibition night', where folks dressed like flappers and danced to 'all that jazz'.

Definitely worth a visit!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
