The Night Market
Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
+66 98 553 1083
Sun - Sat 6pm - 12am
Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand.There I was, minding my own business, wandering the ferret warrens of Chiang Mai, when boom - I find myself smack dab in the middle of Northern Thailand's largest tourist market.
It wasn't all bad, though, despite the fact I had told myself I would never, ever visit this place. The merchants were friendly as Thai folk tend to me, I got a fantastic foot massage, and I spent some time with my buddhist friends.
If you've never been to Thailand, you need to understand how this, and markets like this, work; you walk in, you wander about, you become numb to the number of things on offer (from desiner hand bags to hiking boots to watches to DVDs to opposite sex companionship, to dinosaur bones), and you empty your pockets because everything seems like such a great deal. When you get home and you realize it was all made in China... you don't care. It only cost you $11.
The market gets lively around 7pm every night of the year.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Gathering of 10,000 Monks
Wow! What an experience. A gathering of 10,000 monks all in my own little adopted home town. Chiang Mai never ceases to amaze.
almost 7 years ago
Market Shopping
Chaing Mai has many different markets, but the Night Market is one of the more manageable and most enjoyable shopping experiences, in my opinion. At times the crowds can still be thick, but much less, compared to the very busy and very crowded Saturday and Sunday markets.
over 4 years ago