The New Children's Museum
200 W Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-233-8792
Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon, Wed - Sat 9:30am - 4pm
Fantastic Place for Kids to Explore in the GaslampThe Children's Museum in the Gaslamp is a multilevel building full of wonderful things for kids to do. Don't let the title 'museum' fool you into thinking this is some stuffy place where you look at things. This is a multidimensional experience for kids, where they can play and let their artistic side out. Even San Diego schools bus their kids here to express their creativity in play and learning.
Outside on the patio is a model of what you may find in a junkyard, a car, old tires and other parts. There are gallons of paint and paintbrushes, so kids can add color anywhere they want in the "junkyard." Inside the museum are various stations where they can play with blocks, draw with chalk, a kid's maze for play, an obstacle course with tires tied together (leading to a fun slide), and even a kid sized rock-climbing wall.
There are classes where kids can be messy and learn to use different art media. There's stuff for all ages, from toddler to teen. Pictured here is a "rain house"—inside you can hear the sound of rain hitting a metal roof. Kids are encouraged to take off their shoes, come inside and listen to the sound of the rain and birds.