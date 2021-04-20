The Never Ending Summer
41/5 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
| +66 2 861 0953
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Hipster Haven on the Chao Phraya RiverLocated at the Klong San Pier in a compound of converted old warehouse belonging to celebrity Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag, this rustic and cozy, airy dining room is a sophisticated space to enjoy well prepared and beautifully presented classic Thai food. Take The Siam boat 20 minutes to the Klong San Pier and walk 2 minutes to the restaurant. Bookings are a must for this hipster haven on the river. The warehouses nearby include the Jam Factory compound complete with bookshops, coffee houses and concept store.
Image courtesy of The Siam.