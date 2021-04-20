Where are you going?
The Never Ending Summer

41/5 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 861 0953
Hipster Haven on the Chao Phraya River Bangkok Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Hipster Haven on the Chao Phraya River

Located at the Klong San Pier in a compound of converted old warehouse belonging to celebrity Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag, this rustic and cozy, airy dining room is a sophisticated space to enjoy well prepared and beautifully presented classic Thai food. Take The Siam boat 20 minutes to the Klong San Pier and walk 2 minutes to the restaurant. Bookings are a must for this hipster haven on the river. The warehouses nearby include the Jam Factory compound complete with bookshops, coffee houses and concept store.


Image courtesy of The Siam.
By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor
