More Than Your Neighborhood Bar
Welcome to the Neighbourhood: the old Bondi FM radio station that's been reinvented as a local watering hole with an equal dose of style and heart. The space is a hodgepodge of brick, upcycled wood, old crates, and reclaimed light fixtures, and there's even a DJ booth in the middle that recently relaunched Bondi Radio, streamed 24 hours a day and often broadcast at the bar. Ex Porteno barkeep Simon McGoram created a well-rounded drink menu that includes 12 eclectic-yet-smooth cocktails such as a margarita with grilled pineapple and habanero salt. Order it with the smoky mac and cheese or the cheeseburger jaffle (a sandwich toasted in a jaffle iron), which, to my surprise, didn't include any burger. Even after the bar closes, you can stream Bondi Radio from home and keep the party going.