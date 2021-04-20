Where are you going?
The Neighbourhood

143 Curlewis St
Website
| +61 2 9365 2872
More Than Your Neighborhood Bar Bondi Beach Australia

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri 4pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm

More Than Your Neighborhood Bar

Welcome to the Neighbourhood: the old Bondi FM radio station that's been reinvented as a local watering hole with an equal dose of style and heart. The space is a hodgepodge of brick, upcycled wood, old crates, and reclaimed light fixtures, and there's even a DJ booth in the middle that recently relaunched Bondi Radio, streamed 24 hours a day and often broadcast at the bar. Ex Porteno barkeep Simon McGoram created a well-rounded drink menu that includes 12 eclectic-yet-smooth cocktails such as a margarita with grilled pineapple and habanero salt. Order it with the smoky mac and cheese or the cheeseburger jaffle (a sandwich toasted in a jaffle iron), which, to my surprise, didn't include any burger. Even after the bar closes, you can stream Bondi Radio from home and keep the party going.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

