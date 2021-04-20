Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Nail Library

6 Po Hing Fong, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Exclusive Escape Hong Kong Hong Kong

Exclusive Escape

Entering via Po Yan Street, you'll find a simple "No. 6" at the door of The Nail Library.
But once you're inside, it's anything but simple – chic and stylish, this New York-inspired salon is the answer to your much needed manicure/pedicure and break from your everyday hustle bustle. Here, you'll find Hong Kong's largest collection ("Library") of nail polish colours, so you can have the perfect shade to match the mood or occasion.

For the ultimate escape, the Private Room offers exclusivity above the rest of the salon so you can be spoiled in your own corner over a glass of bubbly.

Pop on over to give yourself a treat, and life's chaoses a miss, even if only for a moment.



By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points