The Museum of the City of New York
MCNY is one of the final—and lesser-known—museums you’ll reach as you head north along Museum Mile, the stretch of Fifth Avenue from 82nd to 105th Streets that hosts a beloved summer street festival. You’ll be rewarded with fascinating insights and ephemera related to the Big Apple’s evolution from its Dutch colony days. Ongoing exhibit “New York at Its Core” provides a crash history course, while temporary exhibits have included profiles of rebellious Victorian women, photos taken by Bronx native Stanley Kubrick, illustrations by one of the original Mad Men, and an exploration of local activism. Founded in 1923, the museum occupies a gracious Georgian colonial-revival building, filling it with 750,000 objects, among them, theater memorabilia and the Stettheimer dollhouses. And that doesn’t count the gift shop, a source for quality New York souvenirs.