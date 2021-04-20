The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel 22 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong

Photo courtesy of The Murray, Hong Kong More info Tue - Thur 5pm - 12am Fri, Sat 5pm - 1am

The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel Why we love it: An urban sanctuary of elegant design and wellness-focused amenities



The Highlights:

- The 1969 landmarked government building, with stunning architecture to match

- A prime location in Central, across from Hong Kong Park

- An excellent wellness program with a spa, a superfood menu, and outdoor fitness classes



The Review:

Housed in a former government building that was earmarked for preservation by the Hong Kong government, The Murray is immediately recognizable for its iconic arches on the ground floor. Once purely decorative, the structures now serve as dramatic doors to the hotel’s lofty marble lobby, thanks to a complicated redesign by luxury brand Niccolo Hotels and starachitect Norman Foster. While the team kept the building’s original recessed windows—which are angled to prevent direct sunlight, in an early example of energy-efficient design—they tweaked several other things, like turning the garage and long driveway into an outdoor event space. They also created 336 marble-and-leather-clad rooms, each with sweeping park or city views. Suites here are some of the city’s largest, while beautifully designed bathrooms feature deep-soaking tubs, futuristic Toto toilets, and artwork that recalls those famous arches.



Elsewhere on property are five restaurants and bars, including rooftop spot Popinjays, Chinese restaurants Tai Pan and Michelin-starred Guo Fu Lou, and a garden lounge with an epic breakfast spread of Chinese and Western specialties. A welcome surprise, especially given the hotel’s urban location, is The Murray’s focus on wellness—there’s a five-room spa, indoor lap pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Guests also have access to in-room wellness guides with info on the city’s best jogging trails, specially designed exercise programs, superfood menus, and more, plus outdoor bootcamps, yoga classes, and tai chi sessions in the park across the street.