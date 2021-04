The mural at Houston and Bowery 235 Bowery, New York, NY 10002, USA

Mural At Houston And Bowery Originally an immigrant neighborhood, the Lower East Side of Manhattan has rapidly transformed in to an area filled with trendy restaurants, galleries, and new high-end apartments and hotels. During a trip, artists were repainting a mural at a busy intersection. The painterly effect of this image reminds me of the ever changing surroundings of a rich and dynamic city and the anonymity you can have among it millions of residents.