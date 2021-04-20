Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Muny

1 Theatre Dr, St. Louis, MO 63112, USA
Website
| +1 314-361-1900
Live Outdoor Theater St. Louis Missouri United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Live Outdoor Theater

The Muny is St. Louis's famous permanent outdoor theater, located in the middle of Forest Park. Opened in 1917, the Muny has long served the city with excellent shows every summer. Renovated and expanded upon many times over the years, the Muny's most recent improvement is a system of near-silent fans which can be operated even during performances, making every show quite comfortable even in mid-summer heat. The Muny is well known for featuring talented actors and actresses both on the rise and at the peaks of their Broadway careers.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points