Live Outdoor Theater
The Muny is St. Louis's famous permanent outdoor theater, located in the middle of Forest Park. Opened in 1917, the Muny has long served the city with excellent shows every summer. Renovated and expanded upon many times over the years, the Muny's most recent improvement is a system of near-silent fans which can be operated even during performances, making every show quite comfortable even in mid-summer heat. The Muny is well known for featuring talented actors and actresses both on the rise and at the peaks of their Broadway careers.