The Mission Old Town

3815 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
| +1 480-636-5005
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

The Mission is a rechanneling of chef Matt Carter’s traditional French culinary training into a restaurant and menu that dishes out some serious Latin flair. The tableside guacamole—with toasted pepitas and a light dusting of cotija cheese—is an absolute must for a starter, and co-owner Brian Raab’s signature margaritas, in strawberry-banana, blood orange, or cucumber-jalapeño flavors, are the perfect accompaniment. Popular main dishes include a Malbec-braised short rib and a chorizo pancetta. The Mission’s decor, rich and romantic, features palm-wood floors, ornate chandeliers, and a glowing Himalayan salt-block wall. The backyard patio is laid-back.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

