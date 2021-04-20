The Misfit Restaurant
225 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
| +1 310-656-9800
Sun 10:30am - 11pm
Mon - Wed 12pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 12pm - 1am
Sat 11am - 1am
A Menu of Small Plates that Adds Up to Great MealThere is nothing "misfit" about this restaurant pub. The restaurant opens onto Santa Monica Boulevard close enough to the beach to smell the salt air in the breeze.
Located in the historic art deco "Clock Tower" building (1929) the restaurant/bar is in a high-ceilinged space formerly used as a bank.
The menu is varied and extensive primarily made up of small plates. We ordered several to share. The best was the "prime rib French dip nik niks". Hand shaved to order, this succulent sandwich was hard to share...we both wanted the whole thing! But there was more including the tuna tataki with daikon and dry roasted edamame, housemade, hand cut, shoestring fries, and the fried chicken sandwich with fennel apple slaw.
The cocktail and wine by the glass menu was very good. Service was informative and attentive. Atmosphere was energetic.
Take a stroll afterward along Ocean Boulevard or down to the beach and famous Santa Monica pier to walk off some of those small plates.