The Mint Karaoke Lounge

1942 Market St
| +1 415-626-4726
Head to the Castro for a Night at the Mint Karaoke Lounge San Francisco California United States

Sun - Sat 2:30pm - 2am

Head to the Castro for a Night at the Mint Karaoke Lounge

Previously a steakhouse and a piano bar, the Mint Karoake Lounge on Market Street has become something of a San Francisco institution.

Founded in 1993 in the Castro, the Mint has been voted best karoake bar in the city by various media outlets and continually attracts both locals and tourists to perform and cheer on others.

There are no cover charges or song charges, and the bar is fully stocked with a large selection of beers.

Looking to host a party? The Mint will provide the venue at no additional charge.

The Mint Karaoke Lounge is open 365 days a year from 3 pm to 2 am.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

