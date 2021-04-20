The Mint Karaoke Lounge
1942 Market St
| +1 415-626-4726
Photo by 3rr/Flickr
Sun - Sat 2:30pm - 2am
Head to the Castro for a Night at the Mint Karaoke LoungePreviously a steakhouse and a piano bar, the Mint Karoake Lounge on Market Street has become something of a San Francisco institution.
Founded in 1993 in the Castro, the Mint has been voted best karoake bar in the city by various media outlets and continually attracts both locals and tourists to perform and cheer on others.
There are no cover charges or song charges, and the bar is fully stocked with a large selection of beers.
Looking to host a party? The Mint will provide the venue at no additional charge.
The Mint Karaoke Lounge is open 365 days a year from 3 pm to 2 am.