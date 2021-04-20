The Mint Cafe
422 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403, USA
| +1 715-845-5879
More info
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 8pm
Sat 7am - 3pm
Have A Classic Lunch At The Mint CafeEven though a diner is a diner whether you’re in a small town or a big city, the Mint Café is the type of place you hope to see in the latter, especially in the middle of summer. When the air is thick with heat, and kids are seen running through a fountain outside, a diner like this is a comfort. It’s familiar, even at first visit.
Classic and bright décor – like ketchup and mustard bottles coupled on the tables of cozy booths – fill the inside of the Mint Café, but in the right weather, sit under an umbrella outdoors. This café has been serving Wausau since the 19th century, and it overlooks a grassy square downtown where the same faces can be seen day after day. An Americana menu completes that already prevailing feeling, and a cheeseburger and fries seem about right for lunch. If you’re up to it, order deep fried cheese curds and a root beer float with your meal, too. Since you’re comfortable, stay for a while.