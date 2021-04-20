The Mill House 1670 Honoapiilani Hwy #1, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

The Mill House Located on the grounds of Maui Tropical Plantation, the Mill House sources much of its menu from agricultural tenants on its surrounding 1,800 acres of land. Executive chef Taylor Ponte—who was born and raised in Upcountry Maui and grew up hopping the fences of many of the ranches he now works with—then uses those ingredients in a variety of dishes that honor the men who emigrated from Japan, China, Spain, Korea, Portugal, and other distant countries to work in Maui’s sugarcane industry more than a century ago. Standout options include mushroom croquetas, pork musubi, taro leaf risotto, bean stew, and coffee-glazed rib eye with smoked potato puree. Reserve ahead and consider making a day of your visit. Along with fine dining, the plantation offers farm tours, a boutique selling locally made art and products, and a free, family-friendly park inhabited by wild birds.