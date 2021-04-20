Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Mill House

1670 Honoapiilani Hwy #1, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Website
| +1 808-270-0333
The Mill House Wailuku Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

The Mill House

Located on the grounds of Maui Tropical Plantation, the Mill House sources much of its menu from agricultural tenants on its surrounding 1,800 acres of land. Executive chef Taylor Ponte—who was born and raised in Upcountry Maui and grew up hopping the fences of many of the ranches he now works with—then uses those ingredients in a variety of dishes that honor the men who emigrated from Japan, China, Spain, Korea, Portugal, and other distant countries to work in Maui’s sugarcane industry more than a century ago. Standout options include mushroom croquetas, pork musubi, taro leaf risotto, bean stew, and coffee-glazed rib eye with smoked potato puree. Reserve ahead and consider making a day of your visit. Along with fine dining, the plantation offers farm tours, a boutique selling locally made art and products, and a free, family-friendly park inhabited by wild birds.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Julia Cosgrove
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago

The Best Casual Midday Meal in Maui

On the grounds of the Maui Tropical Plantation, the Mill House restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. Many ingredients are sourced from the plantation itself, and menus shift seasonally based on what is fresh. Try the mortadella musubi and braised taro leaf if you're looking for a twist on Hawaiian classics. The wine list and pastas are solid, too, and the restaurant is friendly to kids and families.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points