The Michelangelo Hotel 135 West St, Sandown, Sandton, 2146, South Africa

A Renaissance Affair at the Michelangelo Hotel Conveniently located at Mandela Square, and also a stone's throw from the Gautrain, the hotel offers amazing views and has easy access to many stores located in the mall next door.



The renaissance styled architecture catches your eye from the moment you arrive!

Enjoy a meal at the hotel restaurant, Picolo Mondo (They have a great creme brulee!). Or venture out onto the square and sample any of the fine dishes from the establishments out there.