Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Michelangelo Hotel

135 West St, Sandown, Sandton, 2146, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 282 7000
A Renaissance Affair at the Michelangelo Hotel Sandton South Africa

A Renaissance Affair at the Michelangelo Hotel

Conveniently located at Mandela Square, and also a stone's throw from the Gautrain, the hotel offers amazing views and has easy access to many stores located in the mall next door.

The renaissance styled architecture catches your eye from the moment you arrive!
Enjoy a meal at the hotel restaurant, Picolo Mondo (They have a great creme brulee!). Or venture out onto the square and sample any of the fine dishes from the establishments out there.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points