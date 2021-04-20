Where are you going?
The Menil Collection

1533 Sul Ross Street
Website
| +1 713-525-9400
Wed - Sun 11am - 7pm

The Menil Collection

The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh, Georges Seurat, Paul Klee, Joan Miró, René Magritte, Paul Cézanne, Henri Matisse, Odilon Redon, and Pablo Picasso. Also of note: the Cy Twombly Gallery, the Dan Flavin installation, and the Byzantine Fresco Chapel. There are also a variety of parks and outdoor sculptures located around the museum. The main building is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Oh, and if you get hungry, Bistro Menil is a fantastic spot to grab a bite.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ashley Castle Pittman
AFAR Ambassador
over 5 years ago

Houston's Menil Collection has the Most Instagrammable Spot in Town

The most prominent establishment in Houston’s Museum district, the Menil Collection contains everything from African art and antiquities, to Byzantine work and surrealism, which the museum is most known for. Don’t miss Dan Flavin’s light installation—otherwise known as the most Instagrammable spot in town. (713) 525-9400
Ashley Castle Pittman
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Discover a "Neighborhood of Art" with Houston's Menil Collection

In a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood of 1920s and 30s bungalow-style homes in Houston's Montrose district, lies a gathering of buildings, both museums and private residences, that constitute The Menil Collection, also known as "a neighborhood of art."
Jessica Lymberopoulos
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

See the Menil Collection

This museum, perhaps rather surprisingly, has one of the country's best collections of surrealist art. It's infamous (for all the right reasons) in Houston, and a must-see!
Nikki Bayley
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Enjoy Modern Art For Free at the Menil Collection

One of the USA’s largest private art collections is housed in Houston and free for the public to view from Wednesdays through Sundays. It’s an amazing collection that covers painting, rare books, prints, sculptures, and photographs from some of the most important artists of the 20th century, including Magritte, Man Ray, Matisse, Jackson Pollock, and Andy Warhol. Even the museum itself is a work of art, designed by Renzo Piano, who created the sensational Centre Pompidou in Paris.
Texas Tourism
about 5 years ago

Surreal Life

One of the largest and most critically lauded private art collections in the world, the Menil Collection is the brainchild of John and Dominique de Menil, who started collecting in the 1940s, and ended up with over 10,000 paintings—including many important treasures of the Surrealist movement. Artists on view at the collection's changing-but-permanent Surrealist exhibition space include Ernst, Magritte, Giacometti, Klee, Picabia, Joseph Cornell, and Dorothea Tanning; photography includes prints by Brassaï and Man Ray. A special delight is the collection's "Room of Wonders," which contains a "cabinet of curiosities" with exotic artifacts that inspired the Surrealists. The building housing the Menil Collection is also noteworthy, as the American debut by Renzo Piano. In the words of Dominique de Menil when she explained the impetus for the museum, "We are cluttered with images, and only abstract art can bring us to the threshold of the divine."

