The Memorial Hall to Zhou Enlai and Deng Yingchao China, Tianjin Shi, Nankai Qu, Shuishang Gongyuan N Rd, 水上公园北路1号

A Memorial to Zhou Enlai, Tianjin's Political Icon Zhou Enlai was one of the key architects of China's communist path, working alongside Mao Zedong from the 1940s to the 1970s. His political education began here in Tianjin, as a high school and university student at Nankai. The memorial gives an official history of his life and work. His wife, Deng Yingchao, is often identified as the leader of the women's movement in China—she was one of the leading advocates for ending foot binding traditions in the country.