The Meatball Shop

64 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-982-7815
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 1am

Delicious Meatballs at Hipster Hangout

If you seek hearty, belly-busting comfort food in a fun, laid-back environment, you must try The Meatball Shop.

Executive Chef and co-owner Dan Holzman has trained with culinary stars Eric Ripert, Wylie Dufresne and Jean Louis Paladin. General Manager and Co-Owner Michael Chernow has managed top NYC restaurants, wine bars and nightclubs. Together they have created a hot hangout dedicated to the once lowly and overlooked meatball.

There are four locations (Lower East Side, West Village, Chelsea and Williamsburg), each with its own list of daily specials. All feature a basic menu of meatball dishes which are customizable. First choose your meat (classic beef, spicy pork, chicken, vegetable or a daily special), all of which are ground in-house. Then choose a sauce (such as classic tomato, pesto or spicy beef), cheese and bread. The meatballs are flavorful with just the right texture and firmness. The bold sauces are absorbed nicely into the pillowy rolls and even the chewy baguettes, and the side salads provide a refreshing contrast.

You can also customize ice cream sandwiches for dessert by mixing and matching ice cream flavors with cookies.

You absolutely get your money's worth here—sandwiches are $9-$10 and sliders are $3 each. Beer runs $2-$5. Ice cream sandwiches are $5.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
