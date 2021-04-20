The Mayflower
117 Rotherhithe St, Rotherhithe, London SE16 4NF, UK
| +44 20 7237 4088
Sun - Wed 12am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 12am - 11pm
The MayflowerAn 18th century pub near the site where the Mayflower set sail for the new world, this eponymous pub is a pilgrimage site for Londoners and Americans. Order a local beer and custom cheese plate to enjoy on the deck perched over the Thames. It's enough to make an American want to move to the Motherland.
Take the bus or the Tube to the Rotherhithe Station stop. 117 Rotherhithe Street SE16, then head for the river.
