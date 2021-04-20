The Market Place
2601 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-239-8361
Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7pm
Delicious deli food that won't break your bankThe Market Place deli is just one block from Balboa Park on 5th Ave. This deli has been here for 25 years and the owners changed hands about 15 years ago. There's a familial feel to the place and everyone working there knows the customers giving it a "feel good', "welcome home" kind of vibe.
They serve up a variety of hot subs, cold sandwiches, handmade pizzas, salads and sides. During my lunch, I'll stop by to pick up a sandwich. The sandwiches are fresh and they don't skimp on fillings. The salads are huge and you can purchase additions, such as boiled eggs and homemade dressings to go on top.
Not only do they have typical deli fare, but they also are a market, so you you can find groceries, wine and beer. I recommend stopping by to pick up a lunch and then walk over to the park to enjoy!