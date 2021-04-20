Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Market Place

2601 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-239-8361
Delicious deli food that won't break your bank San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7pm

Delicious deli food that won't break your bank

The Market Place deli is just one block from Balboa Park on 5th Ave. This deli has been here for 25 years and the owners changed hands about 15 years ago. There's a familial feel to the place and everyone working there knows the customers giving it a "feel good', "welcome home" kind of vibe.

They serve up a variety of hot subs, cold sandwiches, handmade pizzas, salads and sides. During my lunch, I'll stop by to pick up a sandwich. The sandwiches are fresh and they don't skimp on fillings. The salads are huge and you can purchase additions, such as boiled eggs and homemade dressings to go on top.

Not only do they have typical deli fare, but they also are a market, so you you can find groceries, wine and beer. I recommend stopping by to pick up a lunch and then walk over to the park to enjoy!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points