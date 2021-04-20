The Marker Hotel 601 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA

Sleep Like a Captain in Key West Key West’s small downtown is undergoing a renaissance of sorts, perhaps best characterized by The Marker, a new hotel opening in early 2015 that straddles the line between iconic and forward-thinking.



The wrapping is classic Key West—lofty ceilings, expansive porches, an abundance of white—as are the paneled wood walls and glazed windows. Located right on the edge of the marina, The Marker also draws inspiration from the historic harbor. The lobby was imagined as a contemporary take on the 19 th -century homes of Key West’s wealthy merchant sailors (the island was once one of the wealthiest in the U.S.), and accented with mahogany chairs and traditional cane sofas from the West Indies. Creative Director Ann Johnston continued the sea-faring theme in each of the 96 rooms, complete with wave-patterned rugs, and in many, soaking tubs and waterfront views.



The modern touches? A cut-out take on a grandfather clock in the lobby, sculptures from local artist John Martini that highlight the Keys’ fragile ecosystem, and a Cal-Mex restaurant that’s more recent CIA grad than retiree. Oh, yes, and the complimentary WiFi.



For those who love to ditch the car, The Marker makes it easy to stick to two legs. Old Town and all its pleasures is just a short walk away, as is the marina and its wealth of activities, from parasailing to stand-up paddle boarding.