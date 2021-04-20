Where are you going?
The Marble Caves

Ruta 265
Visit One of the Earth's Most Beautiful Places: The Marble Caves in Chile Chile Chico Chile

Visit One of the Earth's Most Beautiful Places: The Marble Caves in Chile

Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located.

The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors of monoliths of marble, that have formed by waves over the past 6,200 years. There are pillars, tunnels and caverns that you can drift through and explore when waters are calm.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points