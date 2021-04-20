The Marble Caves Ruta 265

Visit One of the Earth's Most Beautiful Places: The Marble Caves in Chile Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located.



The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors of monoliths of marble, that have formed by waves over the past 6,200 years. There are pillars, tunnels and caverns that you can drift through and explore when waters are calm.