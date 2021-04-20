Mansion on O Street

The House of Leonards

If you've ever wanted to stay at an offbeat luxurious hotel containing various themed rooms like one with original Tiffany windows, the Art Deco Penthouse Suite, the two-story Log Cabin room, the John Lennon room, the Rosa Parks room, or the John Wayne room, then the Mansion on O is for you. Originally a trio of 1892 red brick rowhouses, current owner H.H. Leonards bought the property in 1980 and combined the homes into a 30,000-square-foot museum/hotel/event space/maze of sensory overload. Trinkets, tchotchkes, antiques, and memorabilia (in which almost 90 percent is donated by visitors) adorn the 100-plus rooms, two wine cellars, 14 kitchens, and 32 bathrooms. And they're even for sale! But the most awesome part is finding the 70-plus secret doors that H.H. installed. Her children are still looking for 22 of them. I've found only eight... so just 62 more to go! Even if you're not a hotel guest (guests have included Hollywood celebrities and high-profile politicos), visitors can reserve online for self-guided tours daily 11am-4pm. Different themed tours are available as well.