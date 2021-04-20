Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Mansion Hotel

82 Xin Le Road, 静安区 China, 200031
+86 21 5403 9888
Mansion Hotel: From Mob House Club to Shanghai Hotspot Shanghai China
Check Availability >

Mansion Hotel: From Mob House Club to Shanghai Hotspot

“The historic hotel has more than 200 pieces of period antiques and artifacts throughout the premises. It was built in the 1930s and was originally the clubhouse of a Shanghai mob boss. Today it’s known for its excellent but very expensive Cantonese restaurant.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.

This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points