The Mansion Hotel
82 Xin Le Road, 静安区 China, 200031
+86 21 5403 9888
Photo by ALGIRDAS BAKAS
Mansion Hotel: From Mob House Club to Shanghai Hotspot“The historic hotel has more than 200 pieces of period antiques and artifacts throughout the premises. It was built in the 1930s and was originally the clubhouse of a Shanghai mob boss. Today it’s known for its excellent but very expensive Cantonese restaurant.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.
This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.