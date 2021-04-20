The Mall
The Mall, London, UK
A Walk Fit for a QueenIf you feel like taking a walk in London, head to the Mall.
Built about a century ago as a ceremonial route, the Mall is a wide road stretching east to west from Trafalgar Square and the Admiralty Arch over to Buckingham Palace.
The majority of the Mall runs along St. James Park, and the road is closed to traffic on Sundays and holidays. On these days, you'll find yourself strolling along the path with dozens of others to take a look at the royal palace and have a picnic in the park.
When the Mall is closed for ceremonial occasions, don't expect such quietude — over a million revelers gathered for a look at the royal family for the wedding of Prince William and Cate Middleton in 2011, and again in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
almost 7 years ago
Prepping for the Queen's Party
For a quick overnight layover in London, I decided to meet a friend for dinner along the River Thames. On my way, I took advantage of the slowly sinking sun to capture London robed in the golden evening glows.
As I crossed The Mall that leads to Buckingham Palace, I took note at the lack of vehicle traffic and stood in the middle of the pavement snapping a few photos looking toward Buckingham Palace and of the street getting all dressed up for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (still two months away).
The British flags were calm on this Sunday evening; maybe anticipating the brilliant festivities to follow. There is no doubt that the monarchy will be widely celebrated this year in the United Kingdom and probably in most other Commonwealth countries as well.
