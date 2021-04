For a quick overnight layover in London , I decided to meet a friend for dinner along the River Thames. On my way, I took advantage of the slowly sinking sun to capture London robed in the golden evening glows.As I crossed The Mall that leads to Buckingham Palace, I took note at the lack of vehicle traffic and stood in the middle of the pavement snapping a few photos looking toward Buckingham Palace and of the street getting all dressed up for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee (still two months away).The British flags were calm on this Sunday evening; maybe anticipating the brilliant festivities to follow. There is no doubt that the monarchy will be widely celebrated this year in the United Kingdom and probably in most other Commonwealth countries as well.