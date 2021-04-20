The MacArthur Memorial Museum
198 Bank Street
| +1 757-441-2965
More info
Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
"Duty, Honor, Country"General MacArthur's final resting place is an unexpectedly vibrant location. The MacArthur Memorial Museum is a great tribute to his life, as well as a fascinating collection of artifacts from our nation's mid-20th century. It's a must for any American history buff or family (admission and tours are free).
"Duty, Honor, Country" was the credo of Army General Douglas MacArthur. One of only five men to rise to the rank of five star general, MacArthur was arguably one of the most influential Americans of his era. General MacArthur was pivotal in the success of military operations in the Pacific theater in both WWII and the Korean War.