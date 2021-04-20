Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lost Whale Inn

3452 Patricks Point Drive
Website
| +1 707-677-3425
Lost Whale Inn Trinidad California United States
Lost Whale Inn Trinidad California United States
Lost Whale Inn Trinidad California United States
Lost Whale Inn Trinidad California United States

Lost Whale Inn

Perched on a bluff above Abalone Cove, a two-mile beach along California’s Redwood Coast, Lost Whale Inn makes the most of its scenic surroundings. Almost all of the five rooms and three suites at this family-owned property have ocean views; the rest overlook impressive gardens that seem to tumble down to the Pacific. Individually decorated interiors incorporate understated nods to the waterfront setting, such as driftwood beds and littoral photography. The inn is known for its extravagant buffet breakfasts, which often make use of fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs from the garden in dishes like frittatas and strudels. After exploring Redwood National Park 12 miles to the north, adult guests can settle in for the evening wine reception with local cheeses and smoked fish or hit the outdoor hot tub, while kids pick summer berries or roast s’mores around the nightly campfire.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points