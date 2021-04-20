Lost Whale Inn
Perched on a bluff above Abalone Cove, a two-mile beach along California’s Redwood Coast, Lost Whale Inn makes the most of its scenic surroundings. Almost all of the five rooms and three suites at this family-owned property have ocean views; the rest overlook impressive gardens that seem to tumble down to the Pacific. Individually decorated interiors incorporate understated nods to the waterfront setting, such as driftwood beds and littoral photography. The inn is known for its extravagant buffet breakfasts, which often make use of fresh fruit, vegetables, and herbs from the garden in dishes like frittatas and strudels. After exploring Redwood National Park
12 miles to the north, adult guests can settle in for the evening wine reception with local cheeses and smoked fish or hit the outdoor hot tub, while kids pick summer berries or roast s’mores around the nightly campfire.