The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel
One of Sydney’s oldest “hotels” (watering holes with rooms), this Rocks favorite was built out of convict-quarried sandstone in the 1830s and ’40s. The Lord Nelson added a brewery in 1987 and now produces English-style beers, including the popular Three Sheets Pale Ale, on site. Sample one of the house brews with such pub fare as fish and chips or beef pie with mushy peas, surrounded by brew tanks and colonial memorabilia, or head to the upstairs restaurant for seared scallops, thyme-seasoned osso buco, and market fish, paired with all-star Australian wines. The place is still a hotel, too, offering modest accommodations just steps from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.