The Loop
Riding Chicago's LThe transit systems for most big cities run underground, but Chicago’s elevated train runs largely above ground, and its railway around the downtown area gave it the nickname “The Loop.”
I wish I could have seen the first version of the L, a steam locomotive running 3.6 miles through downtown Chicago in 1892, but the more modern version of the L includes 8 color-coded train lines running to every part of the city.
Not only does the L transport locals from one point to another, it also provides tourists with a 24-hour tour of the city for the cheap price of only $2.25. In fact, the greatest part about any ride on the L is the view of famous architecture and sculpture rushing by the train windows as well as the tiny peeks into people’s windows as the train passes by apartment buildings and offices.