The Long Dock

Moyarta East, Co. Clare, Ireland
Website
The Long Dock is a pub in the fishing village of Carrigaholt, specializing in local seafood. The seafood chowder, pictured here, was a light, tangy chowder filled with fresh fish and potato; it was so creamy it was like eating warm silk. The restaurant is also known for its local oysters, mussels and lobster. The pub was built in 1820 and has had very few structural changes since it was built; and eating there gives you a sense of what life in a fishing village is like. Phone: 0659058106. email info@thelongdock.com
By Karen Bender , AFAR Contributor

