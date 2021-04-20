The LOFT art & café
18 Victoria St, Roseau, Dominica
| +1 767-440-4660
Photo courtesy of The LOFT art & café
The LOFT art & caféThis restaurant is currently closed for hurricane-related repairs and hopes to reopen in October 2019 with a new dock.
Located on the water’s edge in Roseau, The LOFT offers good food, local art, and friendly vibes right off the marina. A chalkboard menu lists local specials, but most guests are here for the famous grilled lobster and spicy mango chicken, served with breadfruit fries, plantains, and fresh garden salads. The knowledgeable chef is also more than willing to accommodate special diets should someone in your party need a vegetarian or vegan dish. Whatever you order, pair it with a tropical cocktail or glass of wine from the solid selection, then finish with the homemade ice cream for dessert. The restaurant is intimate, with just a few tables, but there’s a lovely porch for outdoor dining and an attached gallery with local art for perusing after your meal.