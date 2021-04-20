The Lodge at Bryce Canyon
Situated right off the Rim Trail, overlooking the majestic Bryce Canyon National Park amphitheater, is this historic property, where guests can live out their cowboy fantasies in “Western Cabins” equipped with rustic open beams, lodgepole pine walls, and gas-log fireplaces. Also available are newly renovated motel rooms, furnished with oak and hickory reproductions of the arts and crafts pieces in the main lodge, plus custom-designed wool blankets in the colors and patterns of the area’s Southern Paiute tribe. The on-site restaurant combines Southwestern flavors with plenty of lean game, resulting in dishes like elk-and-white-bean chili and braised bison stew, served with local microbrews like Uinta Hoodoo Ale. Take note: Coming here is all about unplugging, unwinding, and communing with nature, so there’s no TV or air-conditioning, and Wi-Fi is available only in the main lodge.