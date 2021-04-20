Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Loden

1177 Melville St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A3, Canada
Website
| +1 604-669-5060
The Loden Vancouver Canada
The Loden Vancouver Canada
The Loden Vancouver Canada
The Loden Vancouver Canada
The Loden Vancouver Canada
The Loden Vancouver Canada
Check Availability >

The Loden

Opened in 2009, The Loden features floor-to-ceiling windows designed to echo the waves in nearby Coal Harbour, with the timber-and-patinated-copper exterior reflecting the Pacific Northwest forest. The hotel also makes it easy for guests to dip into the famously laid-back West Coast lifestyle, offering complimentary cruiser bikes, rooms with yoga mats and props, and even a turndown service with special Loden chocolates and a take-home Buddha. Additional amenities include Nespresso machines and a dedicated yoga channel on the flat-screen TVs in each room, a London-style cab to drop guests off anywhere downtown, a special pillow selection, an infrared sauna in the spa room, and a hypo-allergenic floor for guests with sensitivities. Rooms glow with earthy coral, chocolate, and caramel shades, and up on the second floor is a green space sanctuary where guests can further relax.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points