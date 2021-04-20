The Loden 1177 Melville St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A3, Canada

The Loden Opened in 2009, The Loden features floor-to-ceiling windows designed to echo the waves in nearby Coal Harbour, with the timber-and-patinated-copper exterior reflecting the Pacific Northwest forest. The hotel also makes it easy for guests to dip into the famously laid-back West Coast lifestyle, offering complimentary cruiser bikes, rooms with yoga mats and props, and even a turndown service with special Loden chocolates and a take-home Buddha. Additional amenities include Nespresso machines and a dedicated yoga channel on the flat-screen TVs in each room, a London-style cab to drop guests off anywhere downtown, a special pillow selection, an infrared sauna in the spa room, and a hypo-allergenic floor for guests with sensitivities. Rooms glow with earthy coral, chocolate, and caramel shades, and up on the second floor is a green space sanctuary where guests can further relax.