The Lock Inn Cafe
48 Frome Rd, Bradford-on-Avon BA15 1LE, UK
| +44 1225 868068
Sun 8:30am - 6pm
Mon 8:30am - 5:30pm
Tue - Sat 8:30am - 9pm
Cafe on the CanalWhen just about every local I spoke to whilst walking in Bradford on Avon recommended the Lock Inn I knew I was on to something. Bradford on Avon is a short journey from Bath and is excellent for walking and cycling as well as sailing up the Kennet and Avon Canal.
Wandering into the Lock Inn is like entering a different world and at first it appears to be a quirky looking hang out on the canal. Inside the inn is a bit like going into the tardis with a small but cosy atmosphere. There is an outdoor eating space too at this family owned cafe and it is right on the canal so diners can watch the canal boats go by whilst enjoying a coffee.
The Lock Inn is open all day and features a huge menu with a lot of choice. The Boatman's Breakfast is popular here and will set anyone up for a day of walking. There is much more to choose from, surrounded by old signs, charming scenery and a great atmosphere. Portions are generous and the food is excellent quality. After all, a walk along the canal towpath afterwards will soon dispense of can calories. The Lock Inn welcomes everyone- except moaners, according to its website. It is definitely one of the treasures in Bradford On Avon.