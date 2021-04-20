The Loch Inn, Passeig Sant Joan, 74 Passeig de Sant Joan, 74, 08009 Barcelona, Spain

Throw back imported beers and people watch at the Loch Inn Imbibe your beer or cider of choice--the Loch Inn has quite a good variety and hang around to people watch on the terrace, listen to live music, or catch a soccer match on TV. They also make good and reasonably priced cocktails here. But be forewarned, while the bar stays open until the wee hours of the morning, they pack up the tables on the terrace at the stroke of midnight.They also serve fairly typical British pub fare but the kitchen closes before the terrace....