The Local

1101 N 3rd St
Website
| +1 602-441-4333
Sip Seasonal Cocktails at The Local Phoenix Arizona United States

Sip Seasonal Cocktails at The Local

Restaurants with seasonal menus are all the rage now, and cocktail menus are getting in on the trend, too. Such is the case at The Local, a Phoenix restaurant that opened in spring of 2014. Summer's cocktail lists feature fruit-forward drinks like the Purple Reign, made with blueberries; the autumn lists feature shrubs and other trendy ingredients.

Keep this place in mind, too, when looking for a late-night feed, as it's open until midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday and until 2 a.m. Thursday–Saturday. The restaurant and bar are closed on Sunday and Monday.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

