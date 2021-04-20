The Local Kitchen
1205 Wharf St, Victoria, BC V8W 1T8, Canada
| +1 250-385-1999
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 12am
Perfect for a Drink on a Sunny AfternoonThe Local Kitchen sits at the foot of a pedestrian-only street, right along the main drag by the harbor in Victoria. Our seat on the patio put us in the front row for a busking band. We ate a delicious meal while watching the activity of the harbor and people pass by.
I enjoyed the edamame and the poutine. The sangria looked better than it tasted so next time I'll get one of the local beers they had on tap.