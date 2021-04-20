Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Local Kitchen

1205 Wharf St, Victoria, BC V8W 1T8, Canada
Website
| +1 250-385-1999
Perfect for a Drink on a Sunny Afternoon Victoria Canada

More info

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 12am

Perfect for a Drink on a Sunny Afternoon

The Local Kitchen sits at the foot of a pedestrian-only street, right along the main drag by the harbor in Victoria. Our seat on the patio put us in the front row for a busking band. We ate a delicious meal while watching the activity of the harbor and people pass by.

I enjoyed the edamame and the poutine. The sangria looked better than it tasted so next time I'll get one of the local beers they had on tap.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30