The Little Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant

292 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-255-8225
Fresh, Inexpensive Mexican Restaurant in Nopa Neighborhood San Francisco California United States

Sat, Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm

If you're craving a delicious lunch before tackling Haight Ashbury or a little Mexican food after drinking all day at the Toronado, I recommend walking a few blocks down Divisadero and stopping at the Little Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant.

Long a local's favorite (they are the ones picking up the orders to go), this lively restaurant serves enchiladas, burritos, salads, and tacos with your choice of meats and sauces. All our served with chips to cover with one of the salsas from the salsa bar. My recommendation: The pollo asada enchiladas - one red and one green sauce.

For dessert order the LC's custom Humphrey Slocombe ice cream flavor made with chocolate and tequila.

The etiquette: Get in line, order, grab your salsa, and then sit down. There will be a seat at one of the community tables, no need to save.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

