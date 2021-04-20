The LINQ
3475 S Las Vegas Blvd
Pedestrian Mall on the Las Vegas StripCurrently in its first phases of opening, The LINQ has the opportunity to change the face of the Las Vegas Strip. This pedestrian mall runs about one-third of a mile between The Quad and Flamingo right off of Las Vegas Boulevard to its anchor attraction, the High Roller. The first restaurants and shops in The LINQ opened late December 2013, and the others that make up the experience will open in stages through the first half of 2014, culminating with the opening of the High Roller, the world's largest observation wheel.
Among the 30+ retail, dining, and entertainment venues in The LINQ are Brooklyn Bowl, a nightlife center with a nightly live concert; Fotobar, which will let people liberate the photos on their smart phones onto a variety of products; Sprinkles Cupcakes, featuring a cupcake ATM; and Chayo, a Mexican kitchen and tequila bar.