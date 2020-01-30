The LINE DC 1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA

The LINE DC Why we love it: Hip hotel that pushes past the politics



- Three restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop from acclaimed local chefs

- Prime Adams Morgan location in the center of D.C.’s nightlife

- Robust activity calendar filled with readings, fitness classes, and artist events



Hotel hitmakers the Sydell Group opened the second location of their LINE brand in an old church in D.C.’s lively Adams Morgan neighborhood, known for its music venues, bars, and late-night food options. The hotel brings some serious culinary cache to the hood, tapping acclaimed local chefs Spike Gjerde (who has a James Beard Award under his belt) and Erik Bruner-Yang (who was a James Beard semifinalist in 2016) for its multiple restaurants, bars, and café. Gjerde and his bar director Corey Polyoka run game-focused restaurant A Rake’s Progress and A Rake’s Bar, as well as lobby coffee bar The Cup We All Race 4, while Bruner-Yang runs Brothers and Sisters and Spoken English—the chef’s interpretation of a Japanese tachinomiya, a standing-room-only bar.



The hotel is housed in a neoclassical church and incorporates its original 60-foot vaulted ceilings, organ pipes that have been repurposed into an architectural chandelier, and pews that now function as public seating. The 220 rooms have a variety of comfy layouts and sport a contemporary design with brass bedframes and linen, leather, and granite accents, as well as mini libraries curated by a local bookstore and artwork and photography by local artists. Truly making an effort to be part of the community, the hotel houses an Internet radio and podcast station broadcasting from a lounge inside the lobby, a robust fitness program with a variety of classes, and the Adams Morgan Community Center, which comprises an official satellite branch of the D.C. library system as well as exhibition space for local artists and meeting rooms for area nonprofits.