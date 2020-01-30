The LINE DC
1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
| +1 202-588-0525
Photo by Adrian Gaut / The Line
The LINE DCWhy we love it: Hip hotel that pushes past the politics
The Highlights:
- Three restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop from acclaimed local chefs
- Prime Adams Morgan location in the center of D.C.’s nightlife
- Robust activity calendar filled with readings, fitness classes, and artist events
The Review:
Hotel hitmakers the Sydell Group opened the second location of their LINE brand in an old church in D.C.’s lively Adams Morgan neighborhood, known for its music venues, bars, and late-night food options. The hotel brings some serious culinary cache to the hood, tapping acclaimed local chefs Spike Gjerde (who has a James Beard Award under his belt) and Erik Bruner-Yang (who was a James Beard semifinalist in 2016) for its multiple restaurants, bars, and café. Gjerde and his bar director Corey Polyoka run game-focused restaurant A Rake’s Progress and A Rake’s Bar, as well as lobby coffee bar The Cup We All Race 4, while Bruner-Yang runs Brothers and Sisters and Spoken English—the chef’s interpretation of a Japanese tachinomiya, a standing-room-only bar.
The hotel is housed in a neoclassical church and incorporates its original 60-foot vaulted ceilings, organ pipes that have been repurposed into an architectural chandelier, and pews that now function as public seating. The 220 rooms have a variety of comfy layouts and sport a contemporary design with brass bedframes and linen, leather, and granite accents, as well as mini libraries curated by a local bookstore and artwork and photography by local artists. Truly making an effort to be part of the community, the hotel houses an Internet radio and podcast station broadcasting from a lounge inside the lobby, a robust fitness program with a variety of classes, and the Adams Morgan Community Center, which comprises an official satellite branch of the D.C. library system as well as exhibition space for local artists and meeting rooms for area nonprofits.
AFAR Local Expert
12 months ago
The Line
The Line’s monumental stone facade and grand columns impress at first glance. Once inside, the building’s former life as a church becomes clear: 60-foot-high vaulted ceilings, pearly-gold stained-glass windows, and a centerpiece chandelier crafted of organ pipes. This stylishly eclectic establishment is more than a hotel. The Adams-Morgan property is an energetic, multipurpose collection of unique spaces for dining, drinking, working, creating, and more. By day, independent workers focus on their laptops at the communal tables in the lobby, while friends get cozy with coffee on the lounge sofas. By night, patrons crowd the cocktail bars on either side of the lobby, while diners arrive for reservations at three distinct restaurants. On the first floor, heralded local chef, Erik Bruner-Yang, serves an all-day menu of Asian-infused American classics at Brothers & Sisters. His second restaurant, Spoken English, inspired by Tokyo’s compact, standing-room-only Tachinomiya bars, is tucked down a side hallway. Up on the second floor, the wraparound mezzanine hosts James Beard Award–winning chef Spike Gjerde’s seasonal, hyper-local restaurant, A Rake’s Progress. From a caffeinated pick-me-up to a site for a romantic date night, the Line has you covered.