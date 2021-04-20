The Lighthouse Boutique Suites

Hidden Gem in the Cape Winelands
A hidden gem in the Cape Winelands, in the historic town of Paarl, convenient to Cape Town
, surrounded by landmark wine estates below the huge granite outcrop above Paarl Mountain, is the privately owned charming small property, The Light House Boutique Suites. In a garden setting with large swimming pool, it’s a tranquil location, yet convenient to all the Winelands has to offer, this exclusive and charmingly decorated small hotel offers supremely comfortable, stylish and individually decorated rooms and suites, fine dining and relaxing public areas with hospitable hosts. Ideal for a family or friends exploring the nearby scenic areas with their unique examples of Cape Dutch architecture, mountains, wine estates and some fine restaurants. I loved it and it’s virtually undiscovered!