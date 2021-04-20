Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Lighthouse Boutique Suites

2 Lille, Courtrai, Paarl, 7646, South Africa
Website
Hidden Gem in the Cape Winelands Paarl South Africa

Hidden Gem in the Cape Winelands

A hidden gem in the Cape Winelands, in the historic town of Paarl, convenient to Cape Town, surrounded by landmark wine estates below the huge granite outcrop above Paarl Mountain, is the privately owned charming small property, The Light House Boutique Suites. In a garden setting with large swimming pool, it’s a tranquil location, yet convenient to all the Winelands has to offer, this exclusive and charmingly decorated small hotel offers supremely comfortable, stylish and individually decorated rooms and suites, fine dining and relaxing public areas with hospitable hosts. Ideal for a family or friends exploring the nearby scenic areas with their unique examples of Cape Dutch architecture, mountains, wine estates and some fine restaurants. I loved it and it’s virtually undiscovered!
By Lew Rood , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points