Psssst....meet me at the Library

To get into this quirky hidden bar you'll need to tell the front attendant the password for the night, easily acquirable at the Study next door (where we ate a delectable lunch-- 3 courses for less than the entree alone would cost for dinner!). Password given, the tailor ware bedazzled book shelf magically becomes an open door, and if there's still room, you're in for a treat. Choose from the menu of creative concoctions, one of which is served in a glass bathtub, or ask one of the bartenders for their take on an old fave.