The Library [CLOSED]
47 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore
| +65 6221 8338
Photo by Arwen Joyce
Fancy Tipples: Flaming, Festooned Refreshment at The LibraryThis venue closed in the summer of 2017.
The Library is a speakeasy in the grand old style. You'll need a password to get in, but they will give it to you next door at The Study, which, by the way, is a delicious Jason Atherton date spot. You can also find it on The Library's Facebook page. Once inside the cozy bar, the long and complex drinks men can be overwhelming. Just have a chat with the friendly bartender and they'll make you something to suit your fancy.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Psssst....meet me at the Library
To get into this quirky hidden bar you'll need to tell the front attendant the password for the night, easily acquirable at the Study next door (where we ate a delectable lunch-- 3 courses for less than the entree alone would cost for dinner!). Password given, the tailor ware bedazzled book shelf magically becomes an open door, and if there's still room, you're in for a treat. Choose from the menu of creative concoctions, one of which is served in a glass bathtub, or ask one of the bartenders for their take on an old fave.