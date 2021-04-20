The Libertine 10 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

Craft Cocktails and Small Plate Perfection at The Libertine The Libertine is dark and funky, and has a sort of easy elegance to it that you won't find replicated anywhere else in the city. The locally-sourced bacon flight washed down with a screw & bolt gin cocktail? Absolute perfection. The Libertine's menu is filled with original cocktail recipes and prohibition-era classics, as well as a fresh take on fine American bistro dishes, such as roasted bone marrow and beef heart tartar. The specials are often changing, and it's not unusual to see chef/owner Neal Brown showing off his latest finds on social media, like hand foraged chanterelle and morel mushrooms.



Come for dinner or sidle up to the bar for a cocktail. Either way, you'll experience a level of originality and taste that is guaranteed to impress.