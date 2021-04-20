Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Libertine

10 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
Website
| +1 317-955-9700
Craft Cocktails and Small Plate Perfection at The Libertine Indianapolis Indiana United States

Craft Cocktails and Small Plate Perfection at The Libertine

The Libertine is dark and funky, and has a sort of easy elegance to it that you won't find replicated anywhere else in the city. The locally-sourced bacon flight washed down with a screw & bolt gin cocktail? Absolute perfection. The Libertine's menu is filled with original cocktail recipes and prohibition-era classics, as well as a fresh take on fine American bistro dishes, such as roasted bone marrow and beef heart tartar. The specials are often changing, and it's not unusual to see chef/owner Neal Brown showing off his latest finds on social media, like hand foraged chanterelle and morel mushrooms.

Come for dinner or sidle up to the bar for a cocktail. Either way, you'll experience a level of originality and taste that is guaranteed to impress.
By Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points